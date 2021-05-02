Man dies as kite string slits his throat

A 30-year-old young man named Sadiq was killed as a kite string slit his throat in Baghbanpura Chowk of Gujranwala on Sunday.

He was a resident of the Gurunanakpura area of Gujranwala. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

Earlier in Lahore, a metallic kite-string claimed another life where a citizen died on the spot when his throat was slit by the string in Harbanspura area. Lahore police said the deceased was 35 to 40 years old.

Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident while DIG Lahore Police Sajid Kiyani suspended SHO Harbanspura.

A few days ago, a 33-year-old man was injured due to a kite string at Wahdat Road in Lahore.—INP