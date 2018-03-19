A man died after banned chemical kites flying string slit his throat here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that chemical string wrapped around the neck of a motorcycle rider at Jehangir Road in Karachi leaving him critically injured.
The injured person identified as Wajahat Ali succumbed to his injuries before he could be shifted to hospital for treatment. —INP
Man dies as chemical kite string slits throat
