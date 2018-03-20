Man crushed to death under train

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man was crushed on Monday to death under the wheels of a railway train near the Sialkot railway station. It is told that one Qadeer Ahmad (42) was crushed and fatally injured when hit by a train named ‘Lasani Express’ while walking on the railway track.

Qadeer died immediately after the accident. The Railways police took the body in custody for examination and then handed over to the family. It is told that the deceased was a resident of Muhallah Muhammadpura and was as employ of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation.