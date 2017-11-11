Man crushed to death under train

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man was crushed to death on Friday under the wheels of a train. According to details, near village Malo Patial in vtwhsil Pasroor, one Khalid Mehmud s/o Muhammad Hussain (45) was crushed to death under the wheels of a train while walking by the railway tracks. It is told that the deceased was deaf and dumb.

In another incident a man was killed and two were injured on Friday in a collision between passenger wagon and a rickshaw.

According to details, an over speeding passenger wagon (LVC 3186) had a fatal collision with a rickshaw at the Sialkot Pasroor road near Model Town, in the limits of Sadder Sialkot police station. As a result of the mishap, rickshaw driver Salim Masih s/o Ashraf Masih (60) was killed at the spot while Jamshed (50) and Abdul Sattar (60) sustained injuries and were shifted to a local clinic.