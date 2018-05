Our Correspondent

Nankana Sahib

Disgruntled over domestic disputes, a merciless man killed his three children and committed suicide here on Tuesday.

Police said that the accused hailing from Nankana Sahib was facing domestic problems as his wife was staying with her parents due to differences between the couple.

The disappointed man firstly served toxic material to his three children including Hussain 11, Shazia 08, and three-year-old Zainab.