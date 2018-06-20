Man commits suicide after killing disabled wife

An elderly man committed suicide by shooting himself after killing his disabled wife in the metropolis on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident took place in Yousaf Goth area of Sarjani Town in Karachi where 70-year-old Haji Mumtaz gunned down his 65-year-old physically disabled wife Hayat Bibi.

The accused committed suicide with the same weapon after killing the wife.The couple used to live with their son and his wife but they were not present at home at the time.

Reasons behind the murder and suicide could not be ascertained as according to heirs there was no such difference between the couple which could lead to the incident.

The bodies were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.—INP

Related