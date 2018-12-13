Man commits suicide

Faisalabad

A man stated to be father of five children committed suicide by consuming toxic pills over domestic disputes here on Wednesday. Police said that Waheed 45, father of five children, hailing from village 248-RB of Faisalabad was disgruntled with wife over domestic disputes.

After exchange of hot words with wife, Waheed consumed toxic pills due to which he expired before could be provided medical treatment. The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after postmortem.—INP

