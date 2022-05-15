Man City survived a major scare against West Ham to send the Premier League title into the final weekend.

City had to come back from two goals down in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw in the London Stadium.

The draw takes Man City 4 points clear above Liverpool at the top of the table but the Reds have a game in hand.

The blues, without their defensive anchor Ruben Dias, started the game timidly because of the implications.

They failed to carve out clear-cut chances as West Ham struck first.

A pass from Pablo Fornals fell to Jared Bowen who rounded up Ederson to put West Ham in front.

The forward then added a second before halftime.

Michail Antonio chested down a ball before flicking it over City’s defense for Bowen to find the bottom corner.

Man City came alive in the second half.

Jack Grealish scored his first away goal for the citizens to cut the deficit to half in the 49th minute.

City then wasted multiple chances as they continued to search for the equalizer.

They were rewarded for their 31 shots when Vladimir Coufal scored an own goal to level things up.

Man City then wasted a chance for all three points when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Jesus.

Riyad Mahrez’s resulting spot-kick was saved by Fabianski as the score remained 2-2 till the final whistle.

City are still in control of their destiny. They will face Aston Villa in the final game of the season which they now have to win to ensure a fourth premier league title in 5 years.

Liverpool, fresh off their FA Cup win, have to beat Southampton Tuesday to close the gap to City to just a single point.

They will be without the services of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.