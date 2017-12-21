Man City join Arsenal in League Cup semis after penalty drama

London

Amuch-changed Manchester City held off a spirited challenge from Leicester on Tuesday to reach the League Cup semi-finals following a dramatic penalty shootout, as Arsenal also progressed.

Pep Guardiola showcased the riches at his disposal by making nine changes as his runaway Premier League leaders held their nerve to edge through 4-3 on spot-kicks after the two sides were locked at 1-1 following extra time.

Arsenal beat West Ham 1-0 to keep alive the prospect of two mouthwatering semi-finals featuring four of English football’s “Big Six”.

In an ironic twist at the King Power Stadium Jamie Vardy — who had earlier scored a penalty deep into time added on to keep the tie alive — missed his spot kick in the shootout and Riyad Mahrez had his effort saved by City keeper Claudio Bravo.

“The way we had to react was not easy, we were tired, we had a lot of young players, Danilo was playing at centre-back for the first time in his life,” said Guardiola. “It’s not easy because Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were there.