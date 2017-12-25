Man City claim 17th straight win, Kane equals record

London

Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero´s 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Aguero scored twice and set up Raheem Sterling as Pep Guardiola´s side made it 18 wins and one draw in the first half of the season and provisionally opened up a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

Harry Kane equalled the record for Premier League goals in a calendar year with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win at Burnley that lifted Tottenham Hotspur to fifth place, while third-place Chelsea drew 0-0 at Everton.

Hailing Aguero, Guardiola said: “He is a special player, a legend, and I am so happy when he plays good and he is scoring goals.”

