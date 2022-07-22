Man City and Barcelona are reportedly going head to head for the signature of Villarreal defender Pau Torres who is available for a fee of around €50-60m.

Barcelona, who have a plethora of attacking options after the singing of Robert Lewandowski, are turning their attention towards the defense while City could use depth in their back four after the departure of Oleksander Zinchechko and last season’s injury worries to Ruben Dias and John Stones which forced Guardiola to use Fernadinho as a makeshift center-back.

Juventus are another club vying for the services of the Spaniard after selling De Ligt to Bayern Munich.

But according to Villarreal-based journalist Xavi Jorquera Marquez, Man City lead the race for Pau Torres as they offer him the best chance to succeed and compete for major trophies immediately. The club have reportedly been in contact with the players’ agents in recent days to help them move in front of the queue for his signature.

City are also looking to seal the deal with Brighton for Marc Cucurella but will walk away if the club does not lower its £50 million asking price with Ake set to provide cover at left-back leaving a need for a new center-half.

Barcelona are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements as well, despite signing Christensen, as they are set to miss out on Chelsea-bound Jules Koundé with transfer targets César Azpilicueta and Marco Alonso far from done deals.

Pau Torres has spent his entire career at Villarreal making 240 appearances to date and scoring 14 goals in all competitions. He recently led Villarreal to the Champions League semifinals.