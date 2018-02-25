Man challenges police to apprehend him

A man in Karachi challenged law enforcement agencies to apprehend him after he shot rounds in the air on the city’s main road. Adnan Pasha, who alleged that his father’s killer released his video on social media, can be heard spewing expletives and daring authorities to arrest him.

“My father loved Zeeshan Saeed – also known as Shani – like his own son but he killed him,” Pasha alleges in a recent video that he uploaded on his social media account. According to his social media profile, the man who is seemingly intoxicated in the video, owns a car rental company. Challenging authorities and using clout to influence to evade the law is a common occurrence in metropolis.

Sindh’s Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja and Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident.—INP

