Man burns wife; four shot dead over old enmity

Multan/Kallar Kahar

A man burnt his wife to injuries over domestic dispute in Shah Rukn-e-Aalam Colony here on Thursday. According to details, a husband got enraged after arguments with his wife over some domestic issue and set her on fire by dousing petrol. The victim was rushed to Nishter Hospital Multan. Hospital sources said that over 40 percent body of the victim had burnt. The injured wife named Tahmeena ,22, is under treatment at the hospital for burn injuries. Doctors are trying to save her life.

Four persons were shot dead and another sustained injuries when armed men opened fire over old enmity near Rattah Adda area here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, our correspondent from Sialkot reported that a husband and wife crushed to death on Thursday when a speedy bus ran over them near the village of Othian. According to police, Muhammad Yusuf (31) was on his way with wife Humaira (25) while riding a motorbike when a speedy bus coming from same side ran over them near Othian. As a result, both husband and wife died on the spot. Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and brought the dead to nearby hospital. The driver of bus, however, managed to flee away from the scene. Police have started investigations.—APP