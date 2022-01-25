Man booked for killing pet dog in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Police have registered a case against a man for killing a pet dog in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital.

It is the first-ever theriocide case registered by police in KP.

According to FIR, the animal was shot dead by two armed men, identified as Shoaib and Tahir – when it was guarding its owner Shah Rehman, who was playing in the fields.

Shah Rehman told police that he had no enmity with anyone, adding that the accused shot for fun and killed his pet dog, according to local media.

The case has been registered at Matni Police Station. The suspects in the case are still at large since the incident happened three days ago.

Police said that the investigation in the murder of the pet dog is underway, adding that various sections of the law would be added in the FIR after the post-mortem report of the animal is received.

Police officials are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

The suspects can face up to three to five years imprisonment and a fine under section 429 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) if they are found guilty.