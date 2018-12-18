Man behind oil spill at Mubarak village ‘identified’

Staff Reporter

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi has said the one who polluted the beautiful shore of Mubarak village has been identified.

In a tweet, the federal minister said the captain of the ship approaching Gadani ship breaking yard deliberately spilled oil in sea near the shore of Karachi which caused pollution in the sea. He added that Maritime Security Agency had been directed to start an inquiry immediately against the captain responsible for negligence.

The minister said that he had fulfilled his promise of finding out the person involved in polluting the shore and punishing him according to the law. He said strict disciplinary action would be taken against the importer of the ship as well as ship company in light of the inquiry report.

Oil spill was found on the shore of the Mubarak Village in the last week of October. The oil was collected and shifted to another location in many days of efforts of Pakistan Navy. Byco also performed its social responsibility in a good manner and the coast of Mubarak Village was cleaned with the help of the residents of the village. The oil spread over the surface of the sea was collected with the help of the environment friendly chemical made in Germany and the shore was cleaned.

Share on: WhatsApp