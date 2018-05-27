Man beaten to death

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Sanaullah, 25-year-old was beaten with wooden sticks night at a dera of Faqirian village on suspicion of his having developed illicit relationship with a woman. As result he received serious wounds and moved to THQ Hospital Malakwal for medical treatment.

But on way he succumbed to wounds. Miana Gondal Police got his postmortem report and registered FIR against four persons nominated by father of the victim.

