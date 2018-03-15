Man axes mother of eight to death

Our Correspondent

Badin

A man in Badin surrendered himself to police on Wednesday after killing his 38-year-old wife for ‘honour’ by repeatedly hitting her with an axe. The suspect told police that he suspected that the victim who was the mother of eight children, including three differently-abled daughters had illicit relations with another man who lived in the same area.

Eyewitnesses said that after being attacked, the woman ran out on the street crying for help but the suspect continued to attack her, eventually killing her. The incident was confirmed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Salim Khoso of Badin police station, who said that the body had been sent to Indus Hospital for post-mortem examination. A first information report has yet to be registered. Scores of women in Pakistan are still being murdered by relatives for bringing shame on their family.