Man axes four children to death in Gujrat

Our Correspondent

Gujrat

A man axed to death four of his very own children in Gujrat’s Saraye Alamgir area on Sunday. According to police, Ayub, the accused, killed three of his sons along with his daughter in the Sayeen Dera neighborhood.

The father has been taken into custody as well as the murder weapon used to commit the act, authorities say.

The victims have been identified as Amana, 12, Nadia, 10, Ayesha, 8, and Zeeshan, 3. The father is believed to be mentally challenged and suffers from fits of rage. Local police have started registered a case and an investigation is underway.