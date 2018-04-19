Man axes daughter to death

A merciless man axed his teenage daughter to death for honour here on Wednesday. The police arrested the accused.

Police said that accused Ali Sher Shar axed to death his 16-year-old daughter Mast

Shaooran Shar over karo-kari charges inside his house in village Khair Muhammad Shar near Faiz Gunj in Khairpur.

The body was shifted to taluka hospital Faiz Gunj for postmortem.

The Kot Lalo police arrested the accused and after registering a case against him started the investigation.INP

Related