Man awarded 14 years in prison

A session court handed down 14 years of rigorous imprisonment to a convict for killing a man during a brawl in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.Talib Hussain was found guilty of killing Muhammad Amir by hitting him in the head with a concrete block during a quarrel within the jurisdiction of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station in September, 2021.Additional District and Sessions Judge-I Abdul Zahoor Chandio of the Model Criminal Trial Court (East) ordered the convict to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the victim, and on default, he would have to undergo additional six-month imprisonment.

The judge extended the benefit of 382-B (period of detention since arrest to be considered while awarding sentence of imprisonment) to the man and remanded him back to the prison to serve out the sentence. He, however, acquitted co-accused Sajid Ali and Amir for lack of evidence.

The judge observed that the prosecution succeeded in proving its case against accused Talib Hussain beyond the shadow of any reasonable doubt. “It has been proved that during the quarrel, accused Talib Hussain had hit the deceased with a concrete block, due to which he was injured and was taken to hospital and subsequently expired during treatment,” he added.

“Circumstances suggested that the present incident was not a result of pre-consultation or premeditation; rather, it occurred at the spur of the moment and it was a sudden fight between the parties, in which one person lost his life while the others sustained injuries, which create strong mitigating circumstances to award less punishment to the accused Talib Hussain.”

According to the prosecution, deceased Muhammad Amir, Shawal and Shahbaz entered into a brawl with Talib, Amir, Akbar, and two brothers-in-law of Talib over some issue involving children. Talib hit Amir in the head with a concrete block, killing him. An FIR was lodged under at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on the complaint of the victim’s father, Abdul Ghafoor.