Man arrested after holding family hostage in Rawalpindi

Kills father-in-law, injures policeman

Rawalpindi

A mentally retorted/drug addicted person shot dead his father-in-law after holding his family members hostage on gunpoint here on Saturday.

According to Police, a drug addicted person identified as Abdul Raheem held 20 people of his family in the house overnight, before the police operation, which was conducted in cooperation with elite force personnel.

Two tear gas shells were also used in the operation, police said. A policeman was also injured by the shooting and was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital. One of the children managed to escape from the house.

Neighbors told police the suspect tried to commit suicide by jumping off the roof of the house the previous day. CPO Israr Ahmed Abbasi told media that Abdul Raheem has been arrested in injured state and shifted to DHQ hospital. He stated that Raheem was a drug addict and by profession he was doing construction business.—APP