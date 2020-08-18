Man arrested for marrying 11-year-old girl

The police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man who was trying to marry a minor girl in Uch Sharif area of Bahawalpur district, according to the police. The suspect, identified as Muhammad Tariq, was tying the knot with an 11-year-old girl. The police raided his house when they received news about it from one of their sources.

They stopped the marriage midway. “The girl was an orphan and a cousin of the suspect,” a police officer said. Tariq was arrested on spot. An FIR has been lodged and a case registered for violation of the Punjab Marriage Restraint Act.