Man arrested for hoaxing public with ‘Online Magic’ fraud

Gujranwala

Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime wing on Tuesday arrested a man in Gujranwala who hoaxed people claiming to perform ‘online magic’. According to FIA, the man was arrested in an operation carried out in Qila Didar Singh Town of the city.

The arrested man Dilawar alias Amil Baba Noorani used to deceive people with a website he had up on the web for istikhara, FIA official Asad Ramzan stated. He added, “On his website, Dilawar used to do take money from people with advertisements regarding love marriage he had on his website.

Using the urge of some people willing to marry a person of their choice, Dilawar had his customers all the way to Bahrain where he did fraud with Pakistani residents in the country.—INP

