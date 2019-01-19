Man arrested for blasphemy

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man was arrested and booked by the police for committing blasphemy. The police on Saturday told further that Ali Raza alias Dana on Friday had set ablaze the pages of Holy Quran in a plot in Ban Phatak area, in the limits of the Rangpura police station, and three passing by citizen namely, Qadeer, Luqman and Asjad witnessed him doing so.

They tried to catch Raza who ran away but later on with the help of locals they chased and managed to capture him and after some thrashing handed him over to the police. The police after arresting him have registered a case against the accused under section 295-B and started investigations.

