Man arrested on child pornography charges in Malakand

MALAKAND : As child pornography has become a hot potato after the Zainab case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has rounded up a man allegedly involved in charges from an area of Malakand.

A team of FIA launched investigations into the matter after it was reported by a Peshawar-based doctor. The team during the investigation regarding pornography and blackmailing took three suspects into custody from Batkhela area and shifted them to Peshawar for interrogation.

An official said that the suspects used social media to trap the children, especially eighth, ninth and 10th graders, through fake accounts impersonating women.

He added that the suspects motivated the children to send them nude pictures, which were later used for blackmailing them. The social media accounts of the accused have been traced and deactivated.

However, the FIA team reportedly released two of the suspects after the initial investigation, while another suspect identified as Ilyas has been booked for child pornography. He will be produced before the court on Friday (today).

On Jan 28, the FIA arrested a suspect in Jhang involved in child exploitation and pornography.

According to a statement by FIA, the officials conducted a raid in Jhang after they received a tip off from a Candian law enforcement officials. The complaint was received from National Child Exploitation Centre, Interpol Ottawa Canada after they conducted a similar operation in Ottawa and connected its dots to Pakistan.

During the raid, a suspect Taimur Maqsood was arrested and a laptop, mobile phone, and other equipment were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

As per FIA’s statement, the suspect has confessed to his involvement in the making of pornographic videos during the initial interrogation.

