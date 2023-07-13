A shocking incident unfolded in the federal capital as a man reportedly took the life of his mother over a trivial domestic dispute, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The distressing event occurred on Fatah Jung Road in the Tarnol area. Following a heated argument, the suspect indiscriminately fired shots at his mother, leaving her lying in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving the distress call, police teams swiftly arrived at the crime scene. They immediately rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital. However, despite their efforts, she could not be saved. Her body has been transported to the hospital for autopsy.

Authorities are currently in pursuit of the suspect, who managed to flee the scene of the crime. The police are actively searching for him to bring him to justice for this heinous act.—INP