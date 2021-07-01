Man allegedly rapes British-Pakistani ‘family friend’ for three days in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman, a close family friend, who recently returned to Pakistan from the UK to attend funeral of her father.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the suspect on the complaint of the 26-year-old victim, who revealed that the incident happened on June 26 in Wahdat Colony area of Lahore.

The woman told police that she had returned from the UK some six years ago to attend her father’s funeral, adding that she had been staying at the house of his father’s close friend Syed Taqveem Ahsan after her step mother ousted her from their house.

She revealed that a son of Ahsan, in early hours of June 26, sexually assaulted her when she was in her room, adding that she was raped for three days.

The Pakistan-British girl told police that she was not even allowed by the suspect to go hospital after her health deteriorated, adding that she later managed to call the police on June 29.

She has demanded justice from police.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report on it.