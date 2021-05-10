Man allegedly involved in over 200 city robberies arrested

Rangers and police on Monday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in more than 200 robberies in the city in a raid carried out in Manzoor Colony neighbourhood of the city.

A spokesman for Rangers while detailing the action from law enforcement authorities (LEAs) said that Asif Zaman was arrested in a joint raid in Manzoor Colony and was involved in more than 200 incidents of dacoity, street crimes, and other criminal acts.

“We have recovered a weapon used in robberies from his possession,” the spokesman said.

Detailing some of his criminal acts, he said that Asif Zaman committed dacoity at MA Jinnah Road on 03 and 07 April where he looted a bakery and a dairy shop.

“We took help from nearby CCTV footages of these acts to arrest the suspect,” he said adding that it showed four suspects looting a man at gunpoint.

“He had committed 60 robberies along with his accomplices,” the Rangers official said adding that one of his accomplices, Zeeshan Malik, was arrested previously at the hands of Rangers.

The suspect has been handed over to police along with the recovered weapon for further legal formalities.

The LEAs in Karachi have previously arrested suspects allegedly involved in the robberies and other heinous criminal acts.In one such case recently, police claimed on March 03 to have busted a five-member gang behind several killings and rapes during robbery bids in the port city.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Shayan Shani, Danyal Chand, Shan Masih, Emmanuel and James alias Jimmy.

Senior Superintendent of Police (East) Suhai Aziz Talpur said five different kinds of weapons, two motorcycles, over Rs300,000 cash and looted valuables were seized from their possession.

She said the suspects were involved in more than 20 cases of heinous offences.

They murdered a property dealer, Farooq during a robbery bid on Feb 6 and made off with six mobile phones and Rs60,000 cash.