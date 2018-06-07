Man accused of being a robber lynched by villagers in Khanewal

Our Correspondent

Khanewal

A man was lynched by fellow villagers in Khanewal district over suspicion of being a thief on Wednesday.

A group of villagers attacked Liaqat Ali with sticks and axes. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Chab Kalan police station in Khanewal district.

Police claimed that the victim was accused of committing a robbery which enraged the villagers that led to his lynching.

Following the incident — which occurred on June 3 — police registered a first information report (FIR) against the victim over his alleged involvement in a robbery which led to protests by the deceased’s family and residents.

Ali’s family rejected the accusations of him being a dacoit and claimed that he had been killed due to personal disputes.

According to the victim’s father, Ali had been accused of stealing a goat last year after which he had served a prison sentence of two months. He alleged that some villagers had a dispute with Ali after which they conspired with the police and killed him.

Subsequently, the police included Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the villagers in a cross-version added to the FIR. Three of the alleged killers have been arrested and police are conducting raids to catch the primary suspect.

Khanewal District Police Officer Rizwan Gondal assured that a “transparent investigation” of the case will be conducted.

Man kills neighbour for sitting under a tree in a separate incident, a man from a village in Kabirwala tehsil in Khanewal district shot his neighbour, resulting in his death, after they had a dispute over sitting under a tree in summer.