Model and internet sensation Maham Shahid Jaffar, also known as Mamya Shajaffar, continues to rule social media as the bold starlet stunned fans with bold and confident persona.

When it comes to bold fashion choices, the Meesni drama star always remained under the limelight.

Following her journey of slaying in daring shoots, this time Mamya opted for a yellow thigh-high dress.

She dropped the pictures online, in which she posed with confidence, turning heads. The model remained a fashion icon in Lollywood and wooed fans.

After back-to-back hit advertisement stints, Mamya entered showbiz with Meesni and continue to mesmerise people with her beauty. She also made it to the Pakistani web series, Midsummer Chaos in which she shared the screen with Mustafa Babar, Khushal Khan, and Mehar Bano.