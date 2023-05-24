Mamya Shajaffar sets internet on fire with new belly dance video

Maham Shahid Jaffar, who gained fame as Mamya Shajaffar, is known for slaying the art of turning heads as the diva continues to rule social media. The gorgeous model is also an avid dancer who wooed fans with her bold and confident persona.

When it comes to daring fashion choices or flaunting her curves, Mamya apparently mastered the art and she again stunned social media users with her latest clip.

In the viral video, the Meesni star can be seen showcasing her belly dancing skills, charmingly throwing shapes to the beats of Beautiful Liar. “Warm-ups can be fun too!” she captioned the post.

Here’s a glimpse of her bold persona

After back-to-back hit advertisement stints, Mamya entered showbiz with Meesni and continue to mesmerise people with her beauty. She also made it to the Pakistani web series, Midsummer Chaos in which she shared the screen with Mustafa Babar, Khushal Khan, and Mehar Bano.