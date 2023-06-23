Mamya Shajaffar is known for slaying the art of turning heads as the digital creator continues to remain in limelight. The gorgeous model is also a passionate dancer who stunned people with her several performances.

And, when it comes to bold fashion choices, Shajaffar mastered the art but this time, she goes the extra mile which triggered many social media users.

Some even told her to join OnlyFans, a service used by sex workers who produce porn, as she dropped Insta stories showing her bare breasts. Alienated, she captioned a multiple-picture post, and users got their eye on one of the slides.

Apparently, she tried to flex her artistic veins in aesthetic pictures, but it went wrong.

As her pictures went viral, a lot of social media users slammed her with hate comments.

Earlier, she showcased her belly dancing skills, charmingly shaking leg to the beats of Beautiful Liar.

After back-to-back hit advertisement stints, Mamya entered showbiz with Meesni and continue to mesmerise people with her beauty. She also made it to the Pakistani web series, Midsummer Chaos in which she shared the screen with Mustafa Babar, Khushal Khan, and Mehar Bano.