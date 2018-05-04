Mamuzai tribes’ repatriation begins

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

After a gap of at least ten years, repatriation of people of Mamuzai tribe has started to their native land in Upper Orakzai Agency here on Thursday. Wing Commander, Lieutenant Colonel, Umar informed media men that repatriation of more than 15,000 families of Mamuzai tribe would be completed in three phases.

During first phase, he said around 1,000 families of 21 villages would return to their native area and the process would continue till May 9.

Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Umar further said that an entry point at Yakh Kandao has been established for the repatriating families.

Each affected family would be presented a Return Package of Rs 35,000 and the repatriating process would be monitored by 233 Wing Frontier Corps Lt Col Umar said. The officials of FDMA on this occasion informed that each repatriated family would be given ration for six months.

The Political Administration officials said 17 tribes of Orakzai Agency have repatriated to their native lands and only people from Mamuzai tribe were pending to move to their areas. The Political Administration further informed that with repatriation of Mamuzai tribe to their native lands, the process of repatriation of all 18 tribes of Orakzai Agency will be completed.