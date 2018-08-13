Mamozai tribe TDPs return to home after 10 years: Col Umar

Peshawar

The Temporary Displaced People (TDPs) Mamozai tribe returned to their homes in Orakzai tribal district after a long 10-year from Yak Kando, District Hangu, Wing Commander Col Umar said on Sunday.

Talking to media men Col. Umar disclosed that to the dignified return of the Mamozai tribes to their home they have developed a single entry at Yak Kando, District Hangu. He said that the return process of the Mamozai tribe would be continued till August 20, 2018.

He said from in the first phase 1044 families from 21 villages had returned to their homes while in the ongoing second phase 5962 families from 35 other villages are going to their homes for which all arrangements have been made accordingly.

Wing Commander Col. Umar said that the 233 wing of Orakzai Scout is looking all affairs of the return of TDPs to their homes in a dignified way. Col. Umar said that the third will be completed soon after Eid-ul-Azha in which a total of 8000 families of 67 villages would be returned to their home towns.—APP

