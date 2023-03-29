Mamoon Sabri is about to become the first Pakistani to host an international Esports tournament when he undertakes commentating duties for a for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) event in Paris, France.

Blast.tv, a dedicated Esports broadcaster, has announced the commentary panel for the upcoming Asia Pacific Regional Major Rankings (RMR) for Paris Major 2023 with Mamoon Sabri also part of the 4-man crew.

Also known as ‘TeaTime’, Mamoon will be joined by Australian pair Jordan Mays (AKA Elfishguy), and Geordie McAleer (AKA Mac), as well as Great Britain’s Michael Cassidy (AKA YouM3) as hosts for the event.

IHC Esports, Eruption, Grayhound Gaming, Vertrex Esports Club, Rare Atom, Yijing, TYLOO, and Twisted Minds will be competing in the 6th to 9th April event.

Mamoon shared his excitement on his Twitter account.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be commentating the Asian RMR for the Paris Major 2023!” he wrote.

“I believe that this makes me the first Pakistani endemic commentator to be hired for a world championship-connected esports event, and the first PK broadcaster to work internationally!”.

Mamoon has dedicated more than 10 years of his life to this profession to finally be reaping the fruits of his labour.

Esports remains a relatively unknown entity in Pakistan with Arslan Ash perhaps the only notable practitioner of the niche from this country.

But Mamoon who also works as an esports journalist and consultant in the Middle Eastern region continues to carve his own path.