Mamnoon urges boosting of fund to eliminate terrorism

XI says, SCO to focus on promoting regional peace, development; Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at Summit

Observer Report

Qindgao

President Mamnoon Hussain at the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of States of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Qindgao on Sunday urged member states to consider the establishment of a development fund to eliminate terrorism and extremism.

President Hussain is attending the SCO summit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping who chaired the meeting at the Qingdao International Conference Centre in the cultural and port city of Shandong province.

This is the first summit being held after the inclusion of Pakistan in the SCO. Previously, Pakistan had attended the summit only as an observer.

President Hussain, while addressing the summit, said that Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terror to bring peace to the region.

He said that the law and order situation has improved in Pakistan over the last few years due to effective efforts against terrorism and extremism.

He urged leaders in attendance to unite to meet the challenges faced by them and advised them to take effective measures for capacity building and skill development of the youth in member states.

He welcomed an offer of cooperation by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the Taliban for durable peace in Afghanistan, and said that a ceasefire in Afghanistan is a positive sign for regional peace. He added that Islamabad and Kabul both are working on a comprehensive bilateral strategy to establish peace in Afghanistan.

He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan is a common objective, and that Pakistan is playing its due role in this regard.

President Hussain and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands and held a brief chat at the summit, although the two will reportedly not hold a bilateral meeting at the summit.

Mamnoon Hussain will, however, hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to discuss ties and ways of further enhancing the cooperation.

The leaders of all eight member countries are in attendance at the summit, including President of Kazakhstan N. A. Nazarbayev, Chinese President XI Jinping, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President E.Rahmon and Uzbek President Sh. M. Mirziyoyev, in addition to Modi and Hussain.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, Mongolia and Turkmenistan are attending the meeting as observers.

Representatives of the United Nations, Commonwealth of Independent States, Collective Security Treaty Organization, Association of South East Asian Nations, Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, International Monetary Fund and World Bank are also in attendance.

The session began with opening remarks from President Xi Jinping, following which leaders of member states addressed the summit.

After conclusion of the session, the leaders signed the declaration of the summit.

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping here on Sunday addressed the high-profile Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, stating that it will focus on promoting regional peace and development.

The heads of state of SCO member states, leaders of observer delegations, as well as representatives of international and regional organizations, are attending, including President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

Xi specifically welcomed Pakistan for their joining as new full members to the organization.

The SCO, he said has become an important force for promoting global peace and development and upholding international justice and fairness with its ever rising international influence.

“It SCO enjoys strong vitality and momentum of cooperation,” added Xi, attributing the organization’s standing to the Shanghai Spirit.

In his speech, Xi called the SCO member states to keep pace with underlying trends to push for more progress in human civilization.

“While unilateralism, trade protectionism and the backlash against globalization are taking new forms, in this global village of ours where countries’ interests and future are so interconnected, the pursuit of cooperation for mutual benefit represents a surging trend,” said Xi.

“While we keep hearing such rhetoric as the clash of civilizations or the superiority of one civilization over another, it is the diversity of civilizations that sustains human progress. Indeed, mutual learning between different cultures is a shared aspiration of all peoples,” he added.

Xi also highlighted the Shanghai spirit, which he called a “shared asset” of the SCO.

“We should stay committed to the Shanghai Spirit, surmount difficulties, defuse risks and meet challenges head on,” said Xi.

At the end of his speech, Xi gave a five-point proposal for the organization:

– To build up strength of unity and mutual trust

– To strengthen the foundation for shared peace and security

– To build a powerful engine to achieve common development and prosperity

– To forge closer ties through cultural and people-to-people exchanges

– To expand partnership networks of international cooperation

Xi said China will set up a 30 billion yuang equivalent special lending facility within the framework of the SCO Inter-bank Consortium to build a SCO community with a shared future with a view toward an inclusive world that enjoys lasting peace, shared security and common prosperity.

“Qingdao is a famous international sailing capital. It is from here that many ships set sail in pursuit of dreams. “The Qingdao summit is a new departure point for us. Together, let us hoist the sail of the Shanghai Spirit, break waves and embark on a new voyage for our organization,” he said.