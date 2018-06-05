Mamnoon to meet Chinese counterpart Xi

Observer Report

Beijing

Within a period of two months, another high-level meeting is set to be held with Chinese President Xi Jinping to boost Pakistan China ties.

President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain will meet President of China Xi Jinping to boost our relations, said Masood Khalid Pakistan ambassador to China.

On April 10 Chinese President met with Pakistani formal Prime Minister Shahid Khanqan Abbasi during Boao forum.

“Pakistan and China will sit together at the highest level and undertake to bilateral cooperation especially in the contest of China Pakistan Economic (CPEC) which is making smooth progress, but we have other areas of cooperation which are coming under CPEC, which would be discussed during the meeting” he added. The upcoming 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will be held from 9-10 June in Qingdao Shandong province of China, Mamnoon Hussain would lead the Pakistani delegation. President of Pakistan will deliver the keynote speech during summit where he will define and outline Pakistan’s perspective on regional an international development and what kind of role Pakistan can play said, Masood Khalid.