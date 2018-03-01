Mamnoon terms calligraphy a unique Islamic art, Pakistan’s glorious national heritage

Youth calligraphy competition to be held in other cities: Irfan

Zubair Qureshi

Calligraphy is the glorious form of Islamic art and Pakistan is gifted with some of the world renowned calligraphers who have made their mark not only at home but abroad as well. President Mamnoon Hussain said this while addressing the closing ceremony of Abdul Majeed Parveen Raqam Youth Calligraphy Competition here on Wednesday. He said severing ties with heritage leads to lagging behind among other nations of the world.

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, (NH&LH) Irfan Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion and briefed the president about the calligraphy competition and the participants who took part in it. The president said exhibition of different forms of calligraphy by young calligraphers showed that cultural legacy of Muslims was being transferred from one generation to the other and the artistic expressions by the young Pakistani practitioners was a reflection of this bright cultural heritage.

He president appreciated the strenuous efforts of National History and Literary Division under the inspiring leadership of Adviser to the Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui for revival of this art.

The president said attributing the activity to renowned calligrapher Abdul Majeed Raqam was itself commendable and provided an opportunity to pay tribute to the people who contributed significantly in the field of calligraphy.

He said there was a time when the art of calligraphy like oriental medicine, classical music and other fine arts was transferred from one generation to another in specific families.

Earlier in his welcome address, Irfan Siddiqui said competitions like “Abdul Majeed Parveen Raqam National Calligraphy Exhibition” would also be held in other cities like Faisalabad, Quetta and others for promotion of the glorious Islamic art of calligraphy and to support and encourage local calligraphers.

Irfan Siddiqui said calligraphers who participated in the competition would be given free of cost training at Calligraphy Wing of National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

He said the winners of the competition will also be sent to Turkey for training under an agreement with Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA).

Irfan Siddiqui said Iran is a hub of Calligraphy and our division aspires to have such an agreement with Iran too for promotion of this art.

He said this exhibition and competition has discovered talented calligraphers from far flung areas of the country and many of them visited Islamabad for the first time.