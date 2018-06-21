Mamnoon stresses sustained efforts to address water issues

Invites Afghanistan’s Abdullah to visit Pakistan

Dushanbe

President Mamnoon Hussain and President Gurbanguli Berdimuhame-

dow of Turkmenistan on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in different fields of life including trade and economy.

They also agreed on early implementation Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project.

Agreement to this effect reached between the two leaders during a meeting held here on the sidelines of high level international conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018-2028 being hosted by Tajikistan.

Senior officials from the two sides were also present in the meeting.

President Mamnoon said in order to boost bilateral trade there was a need to have enhanced interaction and contacts between the two countries’ private sectors and chambers of commerce.

He also stressed the need of holding trade exhibitions in each other’s countries to explore trade and investment opportunities.

The President of Turkmenistan agreed with the proposals of President Mamnoon and desired to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in every field of life.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan supports Tajikistan’s policy of non-alignment.

Meanwhile, addressing an international conference on Water Resources and Sustainable Development in Dushanbe, Tajikistan Wednesday, President Mamnoon Hussain called for coordinated efforts at the international level to alleviate poverty and achieve sustainable development goals.

Mamnoon Hussain said lack of access to clean drinking water is a serious matter. He stressed the need for sustained efforts towards addressing water related issues.

The President said the world should stand united on water issues whilst rising above their differences.

Mamnoon Hussain pointed out that Pakistan is faced with water and climate change related challenges but the country has made serious efforts to address them.

President Mamnoon Hussain also visited the National Museum of Tajikistan in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain, during a meeting with Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah said since peace and stability in Afghanistan was a must for regional stability and development, Pakistan was working with Afghanistan to achieve this objective.

The President met with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on the request of latter.

President Mamnoon said high level contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan were very important and in this regard Pakistan would fully cooperate with Afghanistan.

The President on this occasion also extended invitation to the Afghan CEO, which he accepted.