Mamnoon, Rouhani discuss economic ties, regional security

President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart President Hassan Rouhani and discussed relations between the two countries and the prevailing situation in the region, said a statement.

The two met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State Summit in Qingdoa, China.

During the meeting, President Mamnoon expressed the hope that all parties of the Iran nuclear deal would continue to implement the agreement and uphold their commitments.

In reference to Afghanistan, the two leaders emphasised that peace and stability in Afghanistan was important for both Pakistan and Iran, added the statement.

“Both Presidents agreed that the two countries should further strengthen bilateral economic relations through inter-alia increased bilateral trade. They agreed that connectivity between the two sister-ports of Gwadar and Chabahar would further deepen bilateral ties through enhanced trade and people to people contacts.”

President Mamnoon on the occasion appreciated the statement by Iran’s supreme leader supporting the struggle of the Kashmiri people.

“The two leaders discussed the current global situation and agreed on the need to focus on upholding principles and rules of international law and amicably resolving various global and regional crises through diplomacy and negotiations.”