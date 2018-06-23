Mamnoon in Dushanbe

President Mamnoon Hussain has returned from an important official visit to Tajikistan, during which he held talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon for boosting bilateral ties and addressed high-level two-day conference on ‘International Decade for Action: Water for Sustainable Development’ 2018-2028 held on June 20 and 21.

The conference was organized by Tajikistan in cooperation with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and others and it focussed on sustainable development and integrated management of water resources for the achievement of social, economic and environmental objectives in order to help achieve internationally agreed water-related goals and targets including those contained in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to media, President Mamnoon Hussain who was warmly received on reaching Dushanbe discussed wide ranging bilateral ties with a view to further strengthening and diversifying the existing relations between the two brotherly countries in different fields for mutual benefits. The current volume of annual bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan stands at around 42 million dollars which somehow does not commensurate with the strong political ties. The two Presidents exchanged views on ways and means for boosting bilateral trade level taking it up to the level of 500 million dollars.

Hopefully and quite expectedly, such high level exchanges and high level visits to foreign countries surely and certainly reflect Pakistan’s vision to continue strengthening relations with neighbouring and regional countries which is quite good and appreciable indeed.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

