Mamnoon honours head of Royal Saudi Navy with Nishan-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz on the head of Royal Saudi Navy Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaili.

He was presented the civil award at a ceremony held on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, head of Pakistan Navy as well as civil and military officials.

Later, the Royal Saudi Navy Chief called on Mamnoon Hussain and exchanged views on the matters of mutual interest.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing level of collaboration between the naval forces of two countries, the president said this cooperation will have far reaching and positive results in future.

Orignally published by NNI