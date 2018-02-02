Mama Qadeer and Jadhav

Sultan M Hali

Abdul Qadeer Baloch, commonly known as Mama Qadeer, in a scathing interview with Indian TV news channel CNN-News- 18, aired on Thursday Jan 18, 2018, made the outrageous disclosure that the convicted Indian spy and terror monger Commander Kulbhoshan Jadhav was actually kidnapped from Chabahar in Iran at the behest of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and was taken to Pakistan. Mama Qadeer also named Mercenary by the name of Mullah Omar Baloch Irani as the alleged kidnapper of Commander Jadhav. Playing to the gallery of Indian viewers in the program 5W1H on Zee News, Mama Qadeer, stated that the Jadhav was abducted from Iran’s port city of Chabahar. Baloch and the coordinators of an organization called ‘Voice for Missing Balochs’, of which Qadeer is the Vice-President, witnessed first-hand the kidnapping of Jadhav from Iran.

The Baloch human rights activist, went on to claim: “We knew that Kulbhoshan Jadhav was a businessman in Iran. A double door car was hired and If push comes to shove, the ‘Voice of Missing Balochs’ will be willing to provide legal aid to Jadhav in some form or the other. “We are ready to help Jadhav legally in a court of law. We have eyewitnesses who will prove his innocence. He never crossed border to come to Balochistan, so how is he involved in attacks?” India has been claiming that Jadhav was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar but there were no takers for the story, since the senior RAW operative and terror leader was arrested with a genuine Indian passport with his photograph under the name of “Hussain Mubarak Patel”.

After Pakistan released the video recording of Commander Jadhav’s confession in front of a Magistrate, India admitted that the person in Pakistan’s custody was Kulbhoshan Jadhav, an Indian citizen but claimed that he was a retired Naval Officer. Indian Foreign office could never explain why he was traveling under a false alias. India took Pakistan to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague after a Field General Court Martial in Pakistan tried and sentenced the Indian spy and terror leader to death. The ICJ stayed the death sentence; meanwhile on December 25, 2017, Pakistan permitted Jadhav’s mother and wife to meet him at the Foreign Office in Islamabad. The meeting apparently went smooth while the mother and wife thanked Pakistan for allowing them to meet Jadhav but two days after their return to India, their Ministry of External Affairs levelled preposterous charges that Pakistan had harassed the duo before and after the meeting with Jadhav.

Meanwhile, on January 05, 2018, Journalist Chandan Nandy of the Indian newspaper “The Quint”, in his extensive report spilled the beans regarding the shenanigans of the Indian authorities involving the wife and mother who met Jadhav in Islamabad at Foreign Office on December 25. Exposing that Jadhav was a RAW agent, the report stressed that Indian authorities threatened Jadhav’s parent to keep their mouth shut. It should be mentioned here that Kulbhoshan also vented his fury over the way Indian authorities treated his mother and wife soon after the meeting was over. However, the website removed the report soon after it was published while Chandan Nandy, the author of the exposé has disappeared and his family and friends fear the worst regarding his fate.

The question now arises as to why has Mama Qadeer come up with his startling revelation two years after Commander Kulbhoshan Jadhav’s arrest when he claims that eyewitnesses of his organization had witnessed the kidnapping? Mama Qadeer is the founder of the ‘International Voice for Baloch Missing Persons’, who set up this organization after his own son Jaleel Reki Baloch, was found dead in 2012. One’s heart goes out to him for his irreplaceable loss but Instead of investigating whether the abduction and death was caused by non-state actors active in the province of Balochistan, Mama Baloch held Pakistani security agencies responsible for the murder of his son. He gained national and international attention in 2013 when he travelled more than 2,000 kilometers from Balochistan to Islamabad along with other Baloch men and women to protest against the issue of Baloch missing persons. Since then, especially after the last minute cancellation of his talk titled “Unsilencing Balochistan” at the Lahore University of Management Sciences on April 09, 2015 and the targeted killing of human rights activist Sabeen Mahmud, director of T2F Karachi, after an event titled ‘Unsilencing Balochistan Take 2: In Conversation with Mama Qadeer, Farzana Baloch and Mir Mohammad Ali Talpur’ Mama Qadeer is living in self-exile in Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, the Baloch leader not only spews venom against the state of Pakistan and has endeared himself to Indian media raising suspicions that he may be supported by RAW. Meanwhile, Justice Javed Iqbal (Retd), currently the Chairman NAB and former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, as the head of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, while sharing details of the committee’s performance before the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights, stated that Mama Qadeer’s claim of over 25,000 missing persons in Balochistan is highly exaggerated and Mama Qadeer, who is confusing issue, could not back up his claims regarding the number of missing persons. Kulbhoshan Jadhav is convicted senior RAW operative and terror monger. People like Mama Qadeer trying to belatedly claim his innocence are only furthering RAW’s agenda of saving Commander Jadhav from the gallows.

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.