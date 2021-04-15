Malware alert! Pakistan IT board warns users about fake Netflix app

ISLAMABAD – The National Information Technology Board has issued a malware alert for Android users, advising them to not download the Netflix lookalike Flixonline app.

“Do not download the Netflix app name Flixonline, it transfers a harmful file to your device. Never use any untrusted APP or APK. Stay alert & stay safe!” the board tweeted.

It added that a wormable Android malware is found on the Google Play Store that is capable to propagate automatically via replying to a victim’s incoming WhatsApp message with a harmful file.

Stay updated with @NationalITBoard Malware alerts”

“Users are advised not to download FlixOnline and to uninstall it if it is already installed,” the IT Board concluded.

Netflix had 203.67 million paid subscribers worldwide as of the fourth quarter of 2020.

