Malnutrition serious issue in Balochistan

Health experts at a seminar on malnutrition has said malnutrition was a serious health issue with the children of Balochistan. They told the participants of the seminar, held under the aegis of the provincial health department, that in the last two years around 400,000 children were tested of which 31,450 were found suffering from undernourished.

Provincial Minister for Health Naseebullah Marri speaking on the occasion said the government’s nutrition programme would be extended to far flung areas of Balochistan, a private news channel reported. ‘If the issue of malnutrition will not be addressed properly, the situation will deteriorate to the extent of the situation in African countries,’ the minister said.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qaism Suri talking on the occasion said the past governments didn’t spend much on the human development in Balochistan. ‘The undernourishment of mothers and children is a very serious issue in Pakistan. Women have been neglected in our society,’ he said.

He said the government would take steps to address malnutrition in the country. Dr Ali Nasir Bugti, the coordinator for Balochistan nutrition cell, said nearly 52 per cent children have reportedly become the victim of stunting as a result of severe undernourishment due to the drought-like situation in the province. Child mortality rate in the province was high as compared to other provinces of the country owing to chronic malnutrition for mothers and children, he said.

