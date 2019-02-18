Malnutrition, infections, poor hygienic practices lead to surge in childhood cancers

Staff Report

Malnutrition, infections mainly caused due to contaminated water and atmospheric pollution besides poor hygienic practices have emerged to be the major factors leading to childhood cancers in the country.

This should therefore be no surprise to see steady surge in the number of children, upto 16 years, arriving at different hospitals, with different types of cancers, said Prof. Nizam ul Hasan, one of the senior most pediatrician and pioneer of country’s first dedicated paediatric oncology centre.

Talking to APP Friday, he said leukemia is the commonest type of cancer registered among local children closely followed by lymphoma and then series of others including eye and brain cancers. In reply to a question, he said children and adolescents are diagnosed across the globe in increasing numbers presently, however, 80% of them live in low and middle income countries without the resources to cure or treat their diseases.

