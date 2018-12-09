Malnutrition in Tharparkar

It really hurts me to mention that Sindh’s Health Minister has failed to eradicate malnutrition in district Tharparkar. During this and previous months more than 78 children passed away in Thar due to shortage of food and viral infection. Every year more than 1500 children are dying due to food deficiency and viral infection. According to a recent DHO Tharparkar report within a year 571 children died in Mithi Civil hospital.

It is a serious issue that needs to be solved as soon as possible but concerned authorities are not showing any urgency for solving this matter. It is my request to WHO to protect the children from malnutrition and provide healthy food to affected children.

SANAULLAH PENDAG

Via email

