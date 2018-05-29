Malnutrition in Thar

I would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards the condition of Thar’s children who are losing their precious lives because of malnutrition as 34 children of Thar have died within this month (May) and 74 children are under treatment because of malnutrition and they are also suffering a lot in hospitals because of not having enough doctors, medicines, facilities of tests, machines in laboratories and the load shedding is also a problem in this hot season because of these problems admitted children are suffering in hospital.

Authorities need to pay attention to those children s lives so that more children should not lose their lives.

MEHER UL NISA ASHRIF

Turbat, Balochistan

