Malnutrition in Thar claims lives of seven children

Tharparkar

The cycle of children’s death owing to food famine could not come to halt in drought ridden Thar, as seven more minors have died merely in two days. According to Mithi hospital sources, seven children breathed their last on Saturday, who were brought to the medical facility from Thar over last two days.

The death toll in Thar, for the year 2019 so far, has reached up to 38 whereas, as many as 46 children are under treatment in different wards, sources of Mithi hospital said.

Earlier in January, Pakistan Army established a three-day free medical camp to facilitate the people of Tharparkar, wherein army doctors and paramedics provided essential medical treatment to over 1700 patients at the medical camp. On Oct 19, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed the health department to set up medical camps in every district so as to deal with with the health issues as a result of drought-like situation in Tharparkar.

While presiding over a high level-meeting, Murad Ali Shah had asked health department to seek assistance of medical universities in providing medical facilities to the people of Thar.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp