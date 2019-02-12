Malnutrition in Thar

Innocent babies are known as the beautiful flowers of garden but in THAR they are victim of malnutrition. Due to the lack of food, water and other essential ingredients those beautiful flowers are passing away with every passing day. The process of death of newborn babies is too old till now.

In January and early February 2019, the number of deaths is almost 88. According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region. Their mothers are crying and saying that they are helpless. It is the responsibility of government to provide facilities like food and water in those deserted and remote areas to assist them.

SIRAJ AHMED NAREJO

Naudero

